Those who minted money on the run: PM

By Rao Fazalur Rahman

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is executing difficult projects which the previous governments failed to undertake.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of New Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA) project at Renala Khurd in Okara, he said the previous governments accomplished ordinary tasks, and his government would undertake difficult one.

The premier said Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) gave principles of Islam and taught giving rights to all human beings. He said his government had undertaken the responsibility of providing roof to the poor people, hence construction of 5 million housing units in five years despite difficult financial situation in the country. They could pay for their houses in small instalments from their income, he added. The banks would also extend essential loans to the people for the purpose. He said the houses would be constructed by private sector.

“The private sector will invest in this mega project while the government will play the role of facilitator,” the premier said adding that several foreign companies have taken a great interest in investing in the housing sector. “The housing project will enable the youth to establish construction companies. This mega project will uplift forty industries allied to the construction sector which will generate economic activity and job opportunities for the youth. The PM regretted that a huge population of Pakistan still lives in Katchi abadies (slums) even in cities.

“The government is also introducing a programme for katchi abadies under which these slums will be converted into modern flats where people will have access to basic amenities including water, electricity and sewerage,” PM Imran shared.

Modern construction technology would be brought from China. The Chinese builders had raised a huge shopping plaza at Gwadar through that technology. So, it would complete the mega housing project earlier than the deadline.

At the end of his brief address, the PM thanked Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, provincial minister for Housing & Planning and his team for helping launch the project.

Earlier Mian Mehmoodur Rashid said in his address that the project would be inaugurated in Lahore, Khushab, Bhakkar and other cities of the province soon. He said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had provided Rs500 crore funds for the project.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, and various ministers were present at the ceremony.

The prime minister, meanwhile, met Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General Ejaz Hussain Shah and ordered for action against all corrupt elements, no matter they belonged to what segment of society. He said elimination of corruption from Pakistan was top priority of the PTI government. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also present.

The PM said corruption had not only destroyed Pakistan’s economy but also its institutions. He said the lives of ordinary Pakistanis had been affected due to corruption, adding that progress could not be made in the country with the corrupt elements in place. He ordered for indiscriminate action against the corrupt elements including those in bureaucracy as a mission, pledging all help from the government in this regard. He said approval had already been given for action against the corrupt bureaucrats.

Later on, speaking at a ceremony in Aitchison College Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he never looked back on his past as a principle of his life. He said that regrettably half of the Pakistanis could not afford two meals a day. “Quaid (Muhammad Ali Jinnah) did not need joining politics, but still he struggled for his people for 40 years,” he added.

The premier said that a man becomes known not because of his wealth but the way he serves people and performs his duties. He said those who amassed wealth through illegal means mostly did not meet a good fate. In Pakistan, those who looted the national wealth are now fleeing the country.

“World remembers those who work for humanity,” he added.

Imran Khan said the West adopted the principles of the state of Madina, and that was why the Scandinavian states were far ahead of the rest of the world in acknowledging the rights of a human being as well as an animal.

Meanwhile, addressing the inaugural ceremony of JW Forland Production Facility Park Phase-I at Raiwind, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday only foreign investment could steer the country out of prevailing economic crisis, and the government was trying its best to facilitate investors by taking steps for ease of doing business in the country.

The prime minister also inaugurated Haier Pakistan Industrial Park Phase-II.

He said the Chinese investment like the Forland Park would help Pakistan overcome the economic crisis and also prove to be a source of wealth creation.

More wealth, he said, helped generate more taxes for the government, thus enabling it to bring maximum facilities and opportunities for the people of Pakistan.

The investment, he added, also creates ample employment opportunities, which subsequently improves the living standard of common man, and in that way, helps the country develop and progress.

Imran Khan said with the completion of all three phases of JW Forland, for the first time Pakistan would be manufacturing vehicles completely with each and every part made locally. Earlier, the vehicles were used to be assembled in the country only, he added.

The prime minister lauded the company’s plan of manufacturing the electric car, which, he said, would help reduce pollution, particularly in the cities like Lahore.

He congratulating the management of JW Forland that their venture would create 40,000 jobs and generate Rs30 billion annual taxes for the government.

The company would also be in a position to export its products in future to bring in foreign exchange, he added.

The prime minister said through the Board of Investment, the government was making all-out efforts to remove impediments to businesses and facilitate the investors.

He said so far investors had been facing hurdles like red-tapism, bribery and corruption, which forced them to move to other destinations like Dubai. He said effective measures were also being taken to ensure one-window facility for Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PM’s Spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan, Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, JW Forland President Javed Afridi and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ruba SEZ Group Shah Faisal Afridi were also present.

Earlier, presenting an overview of the project, Javed Afridi said the JW Forland production would prove to be a milestone in the auto industry of Pakistan.