Tortured fisherman’s body received from India

LAHORE: The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) early Saturday handed over the body of a Pakistani fisherman to Pakistani officials at the Wagah Border.

The body of Muhammad Sohail, who died in an Indian jail after being tortured, will be airlifted to Karachi.

Sohail, a resident of Karachi’s Muhammadi Colony, was taken into custody by Indian forces on October 2, 2016 after accidentally entering Indian waters. He died on April 26 in an Indian jail.

PSCA work lauded: The DIG Operations, Lahore, has said that the police communication officers of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) are the eyes of Punjab Police as crime rate has visibly decreased in the City due to the continues monitoring by PSCA and effective coordination between Lahore Police and the authority.

He was talking to the police communication officers of PSCA during his visit to the authority on Saturday. The DIG Operations was informed regarding the structure and mechanism of Integrated Command Control Communication Centre project of the PSCA. He was briefed on the different functions of PSCA.

Meanwhile, the DIG also visited Qilla Gujjar Singh District Police Lines. A contingent of police presented him a salute. He laid a flower wreath on the Yadgar-e-Shuhda and prayed for the departed souls.