Child dies in fire

LAHORE: A minor died after a fire broke out in the basement of his house in Defence Phase 5 on Saturday.

The basement was being used as a servant quarter. The boy was identified as Ali Haider, son of Mazhar Hussain. Upon being informed, firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. Yet in another incident, two children received minor burns when a fire broke out in a hut near Saggian.