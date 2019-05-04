13-year-old girl gang-raped

LAHORE: A 13-year-old girl was raped by four men in the Manawan area on Saturday.

The girl identified as (A) has been admitted to a local hospital. The accused identified as Ameen, Sadique, Rafique and Rashid took the victim to a field where they raped her. Dolphin Squad arrested the four accused and handed over them to Manawan police.

Cops rewarded: The DIG Operations gave away cash prize and commendatory certificates to the four officials of Dolphin Force of Lower Mall Sector for arresting an accused of firing into the air.

The Doplhin officials who have been rewarded are: Zaman, Shoaib, Ali and Waqas.

The arrested accused was identified as Zaheer. A raiding team has been formed to arrest his rival Akram Dogar who also fired shots in the air.