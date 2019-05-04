Robbers injure man on resistance

LAHORE: A youth was shot and wounded by two robbers near the Liberty Market on Saturday.

The injured was identified as Zeeshan. He was on his way when two robbers intercepted him and made him hostage at gunpoint. Zeeshan offered resistance when the robbers snatched cash and a cell phone from him. Upon which the robbers shot and wounded him and drove away from the scene. The injured youth was admitted to a local hospital.