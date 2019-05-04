close
Sun May 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

Robbers injure man on resistance

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

LAHORE: A youth was shot and wounded by two robbers near the Liberty Market on Saturday.

The injured was identified as Zeeshan. He was on his way when two robbers intercepted him and made him hostage at gunpoint. Zeeshan offered resistance when the robbers snatched cash and a cell phone from him. Upon which the robbers shot and wounded him and drove away from the scene. The injured youth was admitted to a local hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore