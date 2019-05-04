Youth shot dead, three injured over property

LAHORE: A 25-year-old youth was shot dead and three others wounded in the Shadbagh area over a property issue on Saturday.

It was reported that firing by Maqsood Group over a property issue claimed the life of a youth, identified as Waqas. The firing also resulted into wounds to three persons who were later identified as Kala, Sharif and Mochah. The injured persons were admitted to a local hospital. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

firefighters: Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer paid rich tributes to the firefighters who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with the International Firefighters’ Day held at Rescue Headquarters here on Saturday. He said fire safety was the life safety as over 90 per cent fire and rescue services across the world worked for fire prevention and safety.

It is the need of the hour to ensure National Fire Safety Codes-2016 in high-rise buildings and new developments to promote the fire safety in the country, he said. He said that after establishment of comprehensive emergency management system of Rescue 1122 in Pakistan, the first modern fire service was started in 2007 which responded to over to 125,000 fire emergencies in Punjab during last 11 years and saved losses worth over Rs 376 billion.

The Rescue 1122 DG said the fire rescuers were the real champions of the fire service.

Earlier, fire rescuers demonstrated fire and rescue skills in a mock scenario of fire incident.

Following the directions of the Punjab Rescue DG, the International Fire Fighters’ Day was also commemorated in all districts of Punjab.

In order to promote fire safety, awareness walks, seminars and rallies were held by the district emergency services in collaboration with district administrations, social organisations and other stakeholders.

The district emergency officers also visited the families of martyrs’ of the fire service in their districts and showed solidarity with them.

session: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan called a session of all senior police officers of Central Police Office, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs on Sunday (today).

The IG will share his preferences with all the RPOs and DPOs regarding timely registration of FIRs, merit-based investigation, arrest of proclaimed offenders and making police a welfare force for public in true sense.

The IG also ordered the police officers to bring crime record of their respective districts and to share information about results of arrest of “A” category proclaimed offenders and other crackdowns.

The IG Punjab has started the process of accountability with regard to delay in registration of FIRs, poor investigation of cases and other issues. A strategic security plan for Ramazan and Ramazan bazaars would also be devised and IG would review the security plans. The IT-related measures in police will also be examined and further strategy will be formulated, whereas, directions would be issued to the officers regarding discipline and other important issues of Punjab Police.