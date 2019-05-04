Meeting on Ramazan moon sighting today

Islamabad: As the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee meets this evening (Sunday) in Karachi to gather evidence from across the country about the sighting of the crescent, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts the unlikelihood of the fasting month beginning tomorrow (Monday). As the PMD forecasts 'no chance' of the moon of Ramazan being sighted on Sunday evening, the first day of the holy month will fall on Tuesday. The weather is expected to be fair and partly cloudy in most parts of the country in the day, said Zubair Ahmed Siddiqui, director at the PMD Climate Data Processing Centre.