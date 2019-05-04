PSCA performance reviewed

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has released its performance review for the month of April 2019.

The authority’s Operations Monitoring Centre (OMC) secured more than 97,225 observations that warranted interception of more than 181 suspicious persons by PRU and Dolphin Squad and a thorough probing of 3, 570 suspicious vehicles.

A total of 9,032 vehicles and motorbikes were spotted and intercepted for having no or non-standard number plates while action was taken accordingly by the ground units.

The OMC, employing the state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance operations through the geo-strategic grid of cameras within the metropolis, monitored 196 rallies and protest demonstrations, and security measures were ensured for them.

The emergency helpline 15 received 325,808 calls, out of which, 248,659 calls were considered hoaxes and approximately 67,956 were made with genuine concerns, the Dispatch Control Center (DCC) generated cases on them for further action. As many as 23,763 callers sought information, consultancy, traffic management or CTP help.

The PSCA served electronic data evidence acquisition requests initiated by Punjab police and other law enforcement agencies by releasing data pertaining to more than 252 heinous crime cases, in addition to showing playback footage to investigation officers in 658 instances.

PSCA extended its services in 1,590 cases pertaining to rescue.

The PSCA recovered seven missing persons, one car, 122 motorbikes and one auto-rickshaw through its Lost & Found Centre.