Buzdar orders relaxation of rules for high-rises

LAHORE: A meeting of governing body of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to further relax the rules and regulations to encourage the construction of multi-storey buildings.

The chief minister directed the committee constituted for the purpose to give final shape to the rules and regulations in this regard. The meeting was told that the foundation stone of the tallest building of Pakistan would be laid at Johar Town. The building having 45 floors, including three basements, would be constructed on 44 kanals of land.

He expressed his anger over not completion of patchwork of some roads in Lahore. The LDA should focus on the condition of the roads, he said. He directed completion of the patchwork immediately.

The meeting approved grant of more powers to LDA Vice-Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Imran to resolve administrative and other affairs.

The CM said the LDA under the leadership of the vice-chairman should take measures within legal limits to give more civic facilities to the citizens.

Every possible step should be taken to provide relief to the people. He said the LDA should do work and give results. He said the construction of multi-storey buildings in Lahore was a welcome step. The meeting gave approval to the construction of flyover to resolve the traffic problem at Shahqam Chowk.

It also approved the extension of a road from Defence Road to Labour Colony, Shahqam Chowk. Both projects will be started in the next financial year. The LDA DG briefed the meeting on the agenda.

Besides the high-ranking officers concerned, Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Punjab Assembly members, including Mukhtar Ahmed, Umer Aftab, Muhammad Atif and Saadia Sohial also attended the meeting.