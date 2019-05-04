Boeing plane skids into Florida river

MIAMI: A Boeing 737 skidded off a runway into a river after crash-landing during a lightning storm in Florida on Friday, officials said, with terrified passengers all safely evacuated to shore from the stricken jet´s wings.

The plane carrying 143 people including crew from Guantanamo Bay in Cuba slammed into shallow water next to a naval air station in Jacksonville after a hard landing that saw the plane bounce and swerve down the runway, passengers said. No fatalities or critical injuries were reported.

"As we went down ... the plane bounced and screeched and bounced more and lifted to the right and then it lifted to the left," Cheryl Bormann, a defence attorney who was on board the flight, told CNN. "And then it sort of swerved and then it came to a complete crash stop." Some oxygen masks deployed and overhead lockers flew open during the landing, she added.