CPEC proves socio-economic worth of BRI: UK shadow minister

BEIJING: The United Kingdom's shadow trade Minister, Barry Gardiner, said the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative is fast-tracking growth in developing nations and "challenges the status quo" of traditional methods of international development.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) proves the socio-economic worth of BRI. He made the comments at a meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Belt and Road Initiative, reports Chinese media on Saturday.

Gardiner pointed to the impact of the BRI and its role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC, which is a collection of infrastructure projects – including rail, roads, and ports – that are currently under construction throughout Pakistan. Official estimates from the Pakistan government have suggested more than 2 million jobs could be created as part of the program and that the nation's GDP could grow by between 2 and 2.5 percentage points because if it. CPEC projects are estimated to have already created 70,000 jobs in Pakistan and 80,000 in China.

Gardiner also called for improved transparency regarding CPEC financing.

"The scheme is not without criticism," he said. "Many have touted the excessive debt burden assumed by Pakistan through CPEC and other BRI projects, including the Silk Road Fund. Financial support extended under CPEC alone accounts for up to 6 percent of Pakistani GDP.

The criticism of a lack of transparency has been leveled both at Pakistan and at China and I think needs to be addressed.

The meeting was held to give British parliamentarians a greater understanding of the initiative, which is also known as the BRI, and of its associated projects. The parliamentary group also aims to provide a platform that UK businesses can use to engage with the initiative, which is an international economic and infrastructure development project that China proposed in 2013.

"We've heard repeatedly the criticisms, particularly from developing countries across Asia, Africa, and Central and South America, who have decried the conventional approach of developed economies to trade and investment. That approach is often accused of being neo-colonialist," said Gardiner.

"The BRI challenges the status quo that says that simply lowering tariffs on exports from other countries will alleviate poverty and unlock prosperity. Similarly, it demonstrates that investment in transportation, energy, utilities, and ports can fast-track the ability of other countries to grow and export whilst creating jobs and, in turn, demand for imports from the investing country."

Douglas Flint, who is Britain's envoy to the Belt and Road Initiative, said it was encouraging that the Chinese government took steps to address such criticism at the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation earlier this month.