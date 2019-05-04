Boko Haram seizes military base in NE Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: Boko Haram militants have seized a military base in northeast Nigeria, days after an attack left five troops dead and 30 missing, security sources and residents said Saturday.

A column of fighters from the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in trucks and on motorcycles stormed into the base in the town of Magumeri, 50 kilometres from the Borno state capital Maiduguri late Friday. The militants overran the base for several hours, hauling away weapons before they were forced out.

"The terrorists dislodged troops from the base after an intense fight," a military officer told AFP. "We lost

weapons and equipment to the terrorists but it is not clear if there was any human loss," said the officer, who asked not to be named.