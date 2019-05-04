Ryu takes one-shot LPGA lead

SAN FRANCISCO: South Ko­rea’s Ryu So-yeon fired a two-under par 70 on Friday to take a one-shot lead over compatriot Kim Sei-young and American Ryann O’Toole in the LPGA Mediheal Golf Championship.

Ryu, who shared the first-round lead with Ji Eun-hee and Anne van Dam, chipped in for birdie at the par-three 12th, but she bogeyed the 16th as she toiled through a “grinding” back nine. Ryu, whose six LPGA Tour titles include the 2011 US Women’s Open and the 2017 ANA Inspiration, had gained ground early with birdies at the second and fourth.

She said she had a good feeling standing over her chip at 12 and her intuition proved good.

Despite the difficult afternoon conditions, O’Toole birdied three of her last four holes in a 65. Kim joined O’Toole on 138 with a bogey-free 66 capped by a birdie at the ninth, despite battling back pain.

Overnight co-leader Ji carded a 72 to join a group sharing fourth on 139. She was tied with compatriots Park In-bee, Choi He-yong and Choi Na-yeon and England’s Charley Hull.

Choi He-yong climbed the leaderboard with a 65, Choi Na-yeon carded a 67, Park signed for a 69 and Hull posted a 70. Van Dam slumped to a 77.