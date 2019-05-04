close
Sun May 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

State Bank set to bag Patron’s Trophy title

Sports

ISLAMABAD: State Bank have already got one hand on the Patron’s Trophy Grade II title as they closed the penultimate day’s play in the final in a formidable position against Higher Education Commission at the Pindi Stadium.

The Bankers reached 385-5 at the close on Saturday, enjoying an overall lead of 494 runs going into the final day.

Captain Saad Ali (153 not out), who also scored a century in the first innings, was in mood to declare the second innings as State Bank piled on the runs all day. Saad has so far smashed 21 boundaries off 190 balls.

Together with Umar Waheed (115), Saad added 142 runs for the third wicket and another 113 for the fifth wicket with Naved Yasin (51). Umar hit 12 boundaries in his 212-ball knock.

Asfand Mehran (2-82) was the pick of HEC bowlers.

Already 494 runs ahead, State Bank look set to take the title on Sunday (today).

Scores in brief: State Bank 386-6 in 83 overs (Naved Yasin 118 not out, Saad Ali 105, Sahibzada Farhan 90; Mamoon Riaz 2-86, Sajid Khan 1-52) and 385-5 in 103 overs (Saad Ali 153 not out, Umar Waheed 115, Naveed Yasin 51; Asfand Mehran 2-82, Kamran Afzal 1-77). HEC 283-8 in 83 overs (Mohammad Faiq 82, Hamza Akbar 56 not out, Hammad Butt 44 not out; Israrullah 2-26, Mohammad Ilya 2-74).

