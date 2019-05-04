2019 CWC will be best ever: Sangakkara

LONDON: Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara feels one can expect a “close competition” and “great cricket” in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019.

Sangakkara, 41, who is soon to take over as the first non-British president of the Marylebone Cricket Club, is excited about the marquee tournament, which begins on May 30.

“I have a feeling this World Cup will be one of the best ever tournaments,” he told an Indian newspaper. “There will be close competition and I am sure we can look forward to some great cricket. The fans will enjoy it. It will be a great occasion for the sport and I am really excited.”

Sangakkara is pleased with the way new teams are entering international cricket and believes it bodes well for the growth of the game.

“I think the ICC has been doing a very good job in terms of trying to spread the game and more importantly in terms of bringing new teams to the framework. MCC does it in a unique way and has planned to tie up and bring in exciting new countries.”

The dashing left-hander, who represented Sri Lanka in four World Cups, also added that while cricket is growing, it is also important for the governing bodies to ensure there is no overload.

“It should be looked at how home boards do their scheduling. It has got more to do with the ICC to balance out the Future Tours Programme. There has to be adequate break between tours ensuring rehabilitation is done in a proper manner.

“There’s lot of international cricket and lot of domestic leagues taking place at the moment. They have to work with the home boards to balance things, not only for players and boards but even for spectators.”

Meanwhile, India fast bowler Mohammed Shami thinks the Indian Premier League set-up helps a bowler assess how international players prepare and train ahead of the World Cup.

Shami, who plays for Kings XI Punjab in IPL, has been his franchise’s best bowler this season, with 17 wickets in 13 games at an average of 26.58.

“The IPL is a platform where you can see all the cards on the table. That helps you understand how the other players are preparing, how much they are training,” he said.

“But it depends on each individual as to how he reads the situation and understands the mindset of the other players. It is about absorbing those moments.”