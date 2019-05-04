Hafeez to miss T20 against England

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Hafeez is not in the Pakistan line-up picked for the one-off Twenty20 International against England to be played in Cardiff on Sunday (today).

Hafeez is struggling with an injury and is unlikely to get fit before the second One-Day International against England.

The tour selection committee has retained the same playing eleven that figured in the side T20 match against Leicestershire on May 1. Mohammad Amir has been added as the 12th man.

Pakistan defeated Leicestershire by 56 runs.

Talking to media on the eve of the Twenty20 International, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmad hoped that the confidence the team has gained from repeated victories on the tour will help his team put on a better show against England.

“We have won each and every match since our arrival in England. All three side matches we won comfortably. This has given us confidence to perform well against England in the series ahead of the World Cup,” he said.

He said the momentum has put his players in an upbeat mood. “The players are feeling the energy as the momentum is with Pakistan. Every player who has played on the tour so far is confident to perform.”

Sarfaraz hoped that the Green shirts — the top side in Twenty20 International cricket — will start international engagements on Sunday (today) on a winning note.

The Pakistan captain rated England highly. “England have the potential to beat the best. We cannot take them lightly even in T20 cricket.”

Sarfaraz said the playing XI from the 12 announced would be decided considering the conditions on Sunday.

Pakistan team: Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmad (captain), Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir.