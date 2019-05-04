close
Sun May 05, 2019
May 5, 2019

Dr Firdous Ashiq slams Sharifs

May 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for what she alleged rendering the masses poor and building their own castles. In a message on social media, Dr Awan charged those who built their castles by rendering the people poor were no feeling for them.

“It is a serious joke with masses by those, who are enjoying in the serene London settings and talking about them,” she maintained.

