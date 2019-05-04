‘Wrong No.2’ releases first song ‘Yaariyan’

KARACHI: The season’s much-awaited rom-com by Geo Films, YNH Films and Distribution Club, ‘Wrong No.2’ released the video of its first official song ‘Yaariyan’.

A film by the most talented Yasir Nawaz, ‘Wrong No.2’ has been produced by the

entertainment industry’s giants, Hassan Zia and Sheikh Amjad Rasheed, while the screenplay has been written by Yasir Nawaz.

The movie is expected to be a love story with a comedic twist, and the song ‘Yaariyaan’ tunes in well with the genre of the film. With Simaab Sen as the music director, Harshdeep Kaur’s melodious voice can be heard singing the newly released soundtrack. The lyrics have been composed by Fatima Najeeb.

‘Wrong No. 2’s story centers around a rich heiress Zoya, played by the stunning Neelum Munir, who falls in love with a man lower to her in financial status, played by Sami Khan. The love story starts off with a lot of complications that don’t eventually die down. With a series of love interests, family drama and misfortune, the characters in ‘Wrong No.2’ get stuck in a crazy ride of romance and emotions, and a whole lot of laughter.

The movie sports a powerful cast behind it that includes Jawaid Sheikh, Danish and Yasir Nawaz, Ahmed Hassan, Ashraf Khan, Shafqat Cheema, Sana Fakhar, and many others.

Irfan Khosat will also be making a guest appearance in the movie. It is a story by Danish Nawaz, while the dialogues have been written by Ahmed Hassan.

Furthermore, YNH Films, along with Distribution Club, has partnered up with EROS International for the worldwide distribution of the film. The audience await to hear more soundtracks from the movie soon.