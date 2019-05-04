Qandeel Baloch’s brother arrested from S Arabia

LAHORE: The brother of Qandeel Baloch has been arrested from Saudi Arabia with the help of Interpol last night, lawyer Nighat Dad said Friday.

Arif, Qandeel’s brother, was nominated in FIR under 109 PPC and was avoiding arrest for almost three years, she said.

The police have sought Interpol’s help to nab Arif, who abetted in the murder of model. He was in contact with his brother, Mohammad Waseem, and urged him to kill her, said media reports.