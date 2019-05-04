close
Sun May 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 5, 2019

Qandeel Baloch’s brother arrested from S Arabia

National

 
May 5, 2019

LAHORE: The brother of Qandeel Baloch has been arrested from Saudi Arabia with the help of Interpol last night, lawyer Nighat Dad said Friday.

Arif, Qandeel’s brother, was nominated in FIR under 109 PPC and was avoiding arrest for almost three years, she said.

The police have sought Interpol’s help to nab Arif, who abetted in the murder of model. He was in contact with his brother, Mohammad Waseem, and urged him to kill her, said media reports.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan