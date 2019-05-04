4 Pakistani innovators win IsDB funding to meet SDGs

ISLAMABAD: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has awarded seed capital and business skills mentoring to four Pakistani innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs as part of its fifth edition of the Transformers Roadshow Competition, held in association with COMSTECH here on Saturday.

The PM’s Special Adviser on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza was the chief guest at the Transformers Roadshow, which is a global initiative in which applicants are invited to pitch ideas accelerating one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The competition attracted more than 200 entrants from across Pakistan, with shortlisted 20 teams presenting their innovative ideas and 4 finalists being selected. The winners namely, Dr. Osman Hassan, Smart SIM (Health); Dr. Khawaja Arsalan Habib, Short Circuit Fault Localisation System (Energy); Hassan Bin Rizwan, Muse Lessons (Education); and Rehana Balti, Apricot Processing Strategy (Agriculture) were awarded $3,000-seed capital and a ticket to Transformers Road show final to be held in Senegal later this year.

The initiatives were assessed in line with the SDGs agenda across factors such as innovativeness, impact and outreach, practicality, scalability, sustainability, potential for patenting and commercialisation. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Zafar congratulated IsDB for enabling young Pakistani innovators to pitch their ideas to address one or more of the SDGs. “There is no dearth of creative ideas in our countries but there is a dire need of directing efforts towards providing indigenous solutions for the problems that we face, and connecting innovators with entrepreneurs who can convert the ideas or prototypes into commercialised products or services,” he stated.

The Coordinator General of COMSTECH expressed commitment to developing local talent and nurturing solutions to key challenges. “We are delighted that this event attracted some of Pakistan’s top minds who have made it their mission to help achieve the SDGs.” He said that the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan is collaborating with IsDB for funding innovative projects by Pakistani scientists.

The President of Islamic Development Bank Dr. Bandar Hajjar said, Pakistan is an integral member country of the IsDB group and is the third largest beneficiary of IsDB financing. The IsDB group has provided financing of $12.43 billion to Pakistan, helping improve the lives of Pakistanis through a range of development projects.

Senior Adviser to President of Islamic Development Bank Dr. Hayat Sindi said, “The quality of the applications in Pakistan has been exceptionally high, and I am delighted to see so many novel solutions proposed across such a diverse mix of development issues.”

Launched in July 2018, the Transformers Roadshow is one of the initiatives led by the IsDB Transform Fund set up to support the IsDB’s strategic focus on capacity building and human capital development. Previous editions took place in Uzbekistan, Niger, Kazakhstan and Bangladesh, where the Bank has awarded nine innovators.