Sun May 05, 2019
May 5, 2019

Increasing tax revenue discussed with IMF: Hafeez

National

May 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Saturday said the federal and provincial governments’ talks with the IMF Mission head Ernesto Ramirez Rigo currently visiting Pakistan remained positive. Talking to reporters after meeting Mr. Rigo along with the finance ministers of Sindh, Punjab, KP and Balochistan here, he said the government was bringing people to the top positions who had shown good performance. Sheikh said the provincial finance ministers had given their recommendations in the meeting. “Economic statistics were presented to the IMF team while the topic of increasing the government's tax revenue was also discussed,” he adde

