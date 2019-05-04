NH&MP urged to meet challenges of road safety

RAWALPINDI: AD Khawaja, IGP National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), has said the NH&MP has strived not only to educate and assist commuters but also to enforce law for better safety and convenience.

While addressing one day workshop on the topic “Standardization and Harmonization of Drivers Licence Issuance mechanism,” AD Khawaja said, “However, in view of the ongoing and potential surge in traffic, causing thereby an expansion of road networks, the NH&MP must prepare well to meet any challenges.” He said after thorough research and consultations with numerous experts, the Drivers Licencing Authority (DLA) was established by the NH&MP, says a press release. AD Khawaja inaugurated the workshop and welcomed all the participants.