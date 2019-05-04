Two brothers shot dead in Karak

KARAK: Two brothers were shot dead near Ambiera Kala Chowk on Indus Highway here on Saturday.

Police sources said Younas Rehman and Yousaf Rehman, residents of Ahmadi Banda in Banda Daud Shah tehsil, were travelling in a car when unidentified persons opened fire on them in the limits of Yaqoob Shaheed Police Station. Both the brothers died on the spot and the assailants managed to escape.

The bodies were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Karak, and handed over to the relatives after postmortem.

The police registered first information report of the incident and started an investigation.

Karak MNA nominated PSDC chairman

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has nominated MNA from Karak Shahid Ahmad Khattak as Chairman of Petroleum Social Development Committee (PSDC).

According to a notification issued by the Power and Energy Department, the Khyber Pakhtun-khwa government withdrew the notification issued about a month ago nominating Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl MPA Malik Zafar Azam as Chairman of the said committee. The committee would utilise the funds under the head of Petroleum Social Development and 10 percent royalty funds in the district.