Several held

KOHAT: At least 120 persons, including eight proclaimed offenders, were arrested during search and strike operation across the district on Saturday, officials said. They said that a large quantity of arms and ammunition were also recovered during the search. “The hideouts of the proclaimed offenders were also destroyed on the mountainous area in Lachi,” said an official.
