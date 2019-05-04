close
Sun May 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

Several held

National

KOHAT: At least 120 persons, including eight proclaimed offenders, were arrested during search and strike operation across the district on Saturday, officials said. They said that a large quantity of arms and ammunition were also recovered during the search. “The hideouts of the proclaimed offenders were also destroyed on the mountainous area in Lachi,” said an official.

