Killers of 10-year-old boy arrested

NOWSHERA: Two juvenile-killers of a 10-year-old boy were arrested, police said on Saturday.

“We managed to arrest the two accused brothers, Abdul Naeem, 14, and Salim, 11, after 48 hours of the gruesome murder of Rehan, 10 and the accused also confessed to have committed the crime,” DPO Mansoor Aman told reporters here. DSP investigation Iftikhar Shah was also present on the occasion. The body of Rehan was found in the fields in Aman Kot area in Pabbi on Friday. Unidentified persons had killed him after sexual abuse. The DOP said they launched probe into the case on scientific lines and managed to arrest the two juvenile accused. “We have also recovered the weapon used in the crime,” he added. The DOP urged the people to educate their kids and join hands with the police to fight social evils.

“We can overcome these crimes while following the true teachings of Islam,” he added. He also appreciated the cops for their performance.