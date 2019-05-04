close
Sun May 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

Seminar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

BARA: Speakers at a seminar on Saturday called for efforts to check environmental pollution.

They were speaking at a seminar titled “Climate Change” arranged by the Islamic Relief at the Bara Press Club. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Deputy Director Afsar Khan, Islamic Relief Advocacy Management Officer Mohammad Waseem, community mobiliser Mohammad Jamil and others spoke on the occasion. They said that the environment was getting polluted due to the cutting of trees and the smoke emitted by the factories and vehicles.

Afsar Khan said the Environmental Protection Agency would be extended to the merged districts. He said the EPA Act was implemented in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa in 2014 and it would be extended to tribal districts.

