Sun May 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

Sasta bazaars

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration has decided to set up ‘sasta bazaars’ in Lakki and Serai Naurang town so as to ensure provision of daily use items on subsidised rates during Ramazan.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held at the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir presided over the meeting.

