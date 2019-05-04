Sasta bazaars

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration has decided to set up ‘sasta bazaars’ in Lakki and Serai Naurang town so as to ensure provision of daily use items on subsidised rates during Ramazan.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held at the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir presided over the meeting.