QWP leader flays increase in prices of petroleum products

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader and former senior minister Sikandar Sherpao on Saturday criticised the government for the increase in the prices of the petroleum products, saying it would financially cripple the poor.

According to a press release, he was talking to different delegations of party workers at Watan Kor here.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government was following the diktats of the International Monetary Fund as it had earlier increased the rates of electricity and gas. He said the government had also raised the prices of the life-saving drugs.

The QWP leader said that increasing the price of petroleum products would dent the purchasing power of the people as the hike in the POL tariff would trigger a fresh wave of inflation. Sikandar Sherpao said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders had claimed in the past that they would fix the price of petrol at Rs38. “Where are those people now?” he asked. He said the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power.

He said the PTI government lacked the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis-like situation. He said the government had borrowed heavily and had pushed up the country’s foreign debt burden.