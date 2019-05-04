Health sector to get more funds in budget, says Mushtaq Ghani

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani on Saturday said that the government would earmark more funds for health sector in the upcoming budget.

“Our government wants to provide Sihat Insaf Cards to each family in the province and to meet financial obligation in this regards, handsome amount would be spared in the upcoming budget,” the speaker told gathering at the Mansehra Press Club.

He said that though Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had overhauled all public sector departments but there were still flaws and discrepancies in the Health Department.

“We have yet to take such initiatives to bound health department employees to work under government domain for provision of better health care services to the people,” said Mushtaq Ghani.

“Each family could get Rs650,000 for treatment and surgeries under Insaf card,” he added.

MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan, members Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Sardar Mohammad Yousuf, president press club Shahzad Jehangiri, District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara, Mohammad Ali Babakhel also addressed the gathering. Earlier, speaking at oath-taking ceremony of District Bar Association, Mushtaq Ghani said that 22 families had plundered national wealth.

“An impartial accountability has been launched. And they have now launched so-called agitation to escape accountability process,” he said.

Mushtaq Ghani said that traffic issue in Hazara division would come to end within two months as Hazara Motorway would be opened for the traffic up to Mansehra.

District Bar Association, Amir Khan, and general secretary Fahad Tanoli also addressed the ceremony.