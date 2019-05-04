close
Sun May 05, 2019
Killing of 3 youths: Total shutdown in Pulwama, Shopian

Top Story

A
APP
May 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Complete shutdown is being observed in Pulwama and Shopian districts on Saturday to mourn the killing of three youth by Indian troops.

The troops martyred the youth, Lateef Ahmed Dar, Tariq Ahmed Sheikh and Shariq Ahmed Nengroo during a violent cordon and search operation at Imam Sahib area of Shopian district, yesterday, KMS reported. All shops and business establishments are closed in the two districts while public transport is off the road.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in different areas of the two districts to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the killing of the youth.

