Inflation hitting globally: Razak

LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Saturday said inflation was taking place globally not just in Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony here, he said all departments would have to work together to curtail inflation.

He said steps were being taken to bring Pakistan’s economy on the right path and the government decisions would bring results.

He said the state institutions suffering losses would have to be profit-making. He said the loss-making institutions would be privatised if they failed to make profit.

Dawood said the government would not take any steps which would not be beneficial for the people. “Imran Khan’s vision is to provide relief to people but this will take time,” he added. Dawood said in the last five years industries closed in Pakistan and exports dropped but former finance minister Ishaq Dar failed to take notice. He said the past governments had concealed facts from people. “We do not want to be included in the list of importing nations and have to take care of our industries,” Dawood said.H e said tractors were now being built in Pakistan and being exported to African countries. Earlier this week, the Bureau of Statistics said Pakistan’s consumer price inflation had eased in April to 8.82 per cent on an annual basis from 9.41 per cent in March.