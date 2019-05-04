The Islamabad Expressway of disaster

Islamabad is not kind to its residents because of glaring inequalities in development of the city. Almost all MNAs from the federal capital territory and Rawalpindi division are ministers but unlike average cities in Punjab, the federal capital lacks a bypass, leaving areas along Islamabad Expressway in living hell of traffic disaster.

Consider: Borders of Islamabad and Rawalpindi overlap in such a way that even old residents fail to tell one city from the other. All the heavy traffic that came to these cities or is moving towards KP and Afghanistan is directed to Islamabad Expressway from GT Road that originally passes through Rawalpindi.

To enter Expressway, these trucks and trailers have to cross a police picket but the moment they cross this picket, they unleash havoc on the road, flanked by sprawling housing societies that have cut deep into villages, river and natural birds and animal sanctuaries of the area.

Majority of residents of these areas have to go to central Islamabad to attend their offices, colleges, schools, universities, business hubs etc. and return home in the evening. The only road that connects all of them to the center of the city is Islamabad Expressway, which is too narrow to cope with this traffic. But the bulk of trucks and trailers simply hog this road.

From a high position like Naval Anchorage overhead bridge, the modest and mighty vehicles of residents threading through trucks look like meager ants zigzagging through rocks. Traffic police try to handle the situation but from a distance. Lane violation is the least of their concerns, which is where the fat hits the fire. Khalid bin Majeed, a resident of Media Town and a known civil society leader, said you simply do not know what to do when there is a truck in the fast lane ahead of you and a trailer in the regular lane, both moving at a snail’s pace parallel to one another. The situation turns amazing when a traffic police mobile is also stationed on the roadside, he said.

Jamil Bhatti, a resident of Naval Anchorage and a development expert, says that as a matter of routine, an overloaded truck turns over or breaks down bang in the middle of the road and is left there as long as its owner gets it fixed, which means as long as it is fixed everybody else is transfixed on this road.

Zeeshan Kazmi, a resident of Bahria Town and CEO of a construction company and a studio, said checking traffic updates on social media, Google and Whatsapp groups before coming on Expressway is a normal procedure for the masses. He said the mess is created when people change lanes very frequently, pressing on the traffic policy to keep a check on this practice.

Accidents take place on this road on a daily basis. People die and get injured in these accidents and truck drivers do not even bother to see what they have run over. The previous government had extended and made this road signal free till old Airport Chowk in two phases and planned two more phases to do the same till Rawat. The incumbent government has simply to take up this work from where their predecessors had left off. The city managers need to realize that residents of this part of the city have already had enough of inequalities in development and they deserve better than the daily dose of this Expressway disaster.

— Hassan Shehzad