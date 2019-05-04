Workshop on ICT role for disaster prediction concludes at PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi : A three-day Regional Workshop on Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) Role for Disaster Prediction and Management ended at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Saturday.

At the concluding ceremony, experts recommended to strengthen regional research and development activities related to the use of ICT and comprehensive communication system in disaster risk reduction.

They suggested that there is dire need of management information system for strategy, planning and rehabilitation of affected collaborative efforts of federal & provincial authorities through mutual communication.

They were of the view that lack of awareness is a major problem for disaster management and recommended the use of many open-resource tools & software applications and to educate more to our people for saving their lives and assets against these disaster risk reduction.

Prof. Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi pro-Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest at the concluding session. In his address, he said immediate and quick form of information through various smart apps and web based information and use of other quick means of communication can help our country to face such disasters with minimum risk involved.

He suggested the proper infrastructure for communication and consciousness or awareness among people to reduce losses.

He appreciated the efforts of organizers and hoped that this workshop recommendation will be helpful not only for researchers, field workers and policy maker working in the area of disaster prediction and management but for also developing countries around the Muslim world.

At the end he distributed shield among the organizers.