More college admissions sought for children of expats

Islamabad : The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has sought an adequate increase in the number of seats reserved for the children of overseas Pakistanis in public sector colleges and universities.

In a letter written to Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari said allocation of more seats for the admission of the children of Pakistani expatriates in institutions of higher and professional education had long been an issue for overseas Pakistanis as it was not properly addressed by the successive governments.

He said keeping in view the significant contribution of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy in the form of foreign exchange remittances, the present government was committed to making all possible efforts for their welfare.

"The issue of inadequate number of reserved seats for children of overseas Pakistanis in public sector colleges and universities needs to be addressed on a priority basis. It is, therefore, requested that special efforts may kindly be made by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for the allocation of reserved seats for children of overseas Pakistanis in all public sector colleges and universities, including those offering professional degrees, under the control of the federal government," he said.

The special assistant to the prime minister said the fee for the children of overseas Pakistanis should be the same as being charged from local students.