Sun May 05, 2019
CDA seals 213 shops

Islamabad

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed 213 shops and demolished 25 under construction shops, four sheds and two main entry points in illegal Ghouri Town area on Saturday.

Director Enforcement with allied staff, AC (Rural), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Officers of Planning Wing, CDA participated in the operation from early morning.

