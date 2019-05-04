Doctors’ strike irks hundreds of patients on 3rd day

Rawalpindi : Doctors continued their strike at outpatients departments of almost all public sector hospitals of the Punjab province including the three teaching hospitals here in town against the Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Act, the government is planning to implement in hospitals across the province.

Working at the OPDs of Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital remained interrupted for the third consecutive day, on Saturday that irked hundreds of poor patients visiting OPD particularly those belonging to city outskirts or far-flung areas.

Vice Chancellor at Rawalpindi Medical University and Chief Allied Hospitals Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar, however held a meeting with Deans and heads of departments and academic councils of RMU, to devise a strategy to overcome problem of unavailability of young doctors at the OPDs at the three allied hospitals.

We have decided that every department would convince a certain number of postgraduate trainees attached with it to serve in the OPDs to accommodate poor patients and all professors along with associate professors, assistant professors and senior registrars should give maximum possible time in OPDs to accommodate patients, said Professor Umar while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

Also we have asked the medical officers employed at the allied hospitals to serve in OPDs instead of giving extra time in wards, he said. He said he has asked the allied hospitals to make additional arrangements at their emergency departments so that these can share the burden of OPDs by receiving OPD patients as there is no strike in emergency departments.

He said he has also directed the medical superintendents of the three hospitals to have rounds of OPDs at least twice in a day and try to solve the problem of shortage of doctors.

Data provided by Professor Umar reveals that on Saturday, the BBH provided treatment to as many as 3112 patients at its OPD in all 17 departments operating in the hospital while DHQ Hospital provided treatment to 525 patients at its OPD and 582 patients were given treatment at emergency department of the DHQ Hospital. On Saturday, the HFH provided treatment to only 862 patients at its OPD.