Traders demand cut in mark-up rate

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has underlined the need for cut in mark-up rate in the larger interest of trade, industry and the economy.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said no economic revival package would succeed without bringing down the high interest rates.

He said inflation in April has reduced that provides an opportunity to the central bank to reduce the interest rate (SBP Policy Rate) from the current 10.75 percent to a single digit.

Hyder said that according to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation has reduced to 8.8 percent in the month of April 2019 as compared to 9.4 percent in March 2019. Core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy inflation, has also reduced to seven percent in April 2019 as compared to 8.5 percent in March 2019.

The LCCI president said that reduction in interest rate was vital, as the hike in interest rate made borrowing expensive for private sector and discouraged investment. “This is evident by the fact that our total investment to GDP ratio of 16.4 percent is the lowest in the region,” he added.

Similarly, our domestic credit to private sector as percentage of GDP stands at around 17 percent and was also the lowest in the region.

“No doubt that government is making serious efforts to bring down the cost of doing business for improvement in Pakistan’s international ranking in ease of doing business, but it needs policy support,” he added.