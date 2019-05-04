ENI to undertake 10MW solar power plant in Sindh

KARACHI: ENI, the world’s largest integrated company, has incorporated ENI New Energy (Pvt) Limited to operate in the renewable energy sector in Pakistan, and the first project being undertaken by ENI New Pakistan is a 10MW solar power plant to provide renewable energy to the Bhit Gas Field in Sindh, a document revealed.

“The installation of the PV plant aims at reducing the employment of the gas-fired power turbines, partially shifting the load to solar energy and; thus, reducing CO2 emissions and increasing volumes of gas available for the sale to domestic market.”

ENI New Energy intends to setup 10MW captive solar power plant with a cost of $10 million to provide electricity under 10-year power purchase agreement to a sole customer, the Kirthar JV, at Bhit gas plant. ENI has been operating in Pakistan since 2000. In 2017, gas production in the country amounted to 128MScfd. In addition, on May 2, 2017, ENI was awarded an international tender for the supply of 11 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over 15 years. ENI is working closely with all the stakeholders toward improving access to energy in the countries where it operates and making maximum effort to reduce direct CO2 emissions.

With these goals in mind, ENI launched a new business unit called Energy Solutions Department (DES) in November 2015 to lead the energy transition process of the group towards a low carbon future by introducing renewable energies development at industrial level as part of the company’s core business.

Meanwhile, ENI New Energy has approached National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), seeking generation licence for the abovementioned 10MW PV solar power plant.

“There is an increasing demand for power in the domestic, commercial and industrial sectors, as Pakistan's population and its economy continue to expand — with annual GDP growth forecasts averaging five percent for the medium-term.”

“Currently, electricity consumption is severely suppressed by supply shortfalls and persistent load-shedding, and there also exists significant levels of latent demand in the country, as rising income levels allow more people to switch to electricity from using traditional fuels,” ENI New Energy noted in its licence application.