SAARC chamber stresses need for fully exploiting trade, investment potentials

ISLAMABAD: SAARC chamber on Saturday stressed the urgent need for fully exploiting immense trade avenues and investment potentials for economic integration in the region as South Asia holds strategic position in the world.

According to a message received from Kathmandu, the leader of Pakistani delegation Iftikhar Ali Malik, currently attending SAARC CCI meeting and workshop, addressing the concluding session said that SAARC member countries must focus on removal of nontariff barriers (NTBs) and work for enhancing B2B interaction to boost trade.

He said although SAARC region holds immense trade and investment potential, being home to 21 percent of the world’s population, it still remains one of the least integrated regional blocs with intraregional trade, constituting only five percent of the total world trade, in comparison to 51 percent for NAFTA and 25 percent for ASEAN.

Around 55 percent of the total potential for intraregional trade in South Asia had not been fully exploited yet and this could be improved through shared vision about objectives, transfer of technology and exchange of research and development, he said.

Malik also said that SAFTA has fallen short of expectations due to complex safeguard measures and nontariff barriers (NTBs) among SAARC member countries.

The leading business communities of all eight member countries feel that closer collaboration among the businessmen was necessary for regional integration and it was a win-win situation for all the stakeholders.

At the SAARC CCI, the aim is to facilitate businesses of South Asia and to encourage investors.

SAARC Chamber stresses the need for fully exploiting trade and investment potentials in the region and beyond, he added.

“We strongly feel that this exchange will address major challenges the region faces; job creation for the youth of South Asia, our region’s biggest asset; and poverty,” he added. But for this, the South Asian leaders had to go above whatever they were still thinking about SAARC, Malik said.

They had to keep in mind that they were the leaders of some of the poorest countries in the world and try to lift the region from its cycle of poverty, as SAARC could still be said to be a “bird getting wings to fly” and was yet to come to grips with the warp and woof of regional cooperation for attaining institutionalised cooperation among South Asian countries.

He said political unrest was happening across the world, including Europe and America. Therefore, he recommended the business world to look beyond it and find solutions regardless of imbalanced political situations.

Malik also said despite multiple hurdles, it is a good omen that SAARC CCI’s role for the promotion of business environment in the region was appreciated by its critics.

Highlighting the importance of the South Asia in the world economy, he said after the initiation of Pak China Economic Corridor, Pakistan's role in the global trade supply chain would have multiplier effect on the socioeconomics of the region of South Asia, as well.

SAARC has made significant progress in a number of areas, including trade, finance, poverty alleviation, human resource development, women empowerment, children welfare, rural development, anti-terrorism, anti-narcotics and environment, he added.