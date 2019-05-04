Rupee may stay firm

The rupee managed to post gains against the dollar in the local currency market during the outgoing week. The currency traded in the ranges of 141.31 and 141.39 during the entire week.

The rupee appreciated on increased remittance flows ahead of Ramazan, which is expected to start from Monday or Tuesday.

However, investors remained cautious about economic issues and ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund.

In the open market, the rupee traded in the band of 142-142.30 against the dollar.

A staff-level IMF mission is holding talks with Pakistan to finalise the Extended Fund Facility to help Pakistan steer out of the economic turmoil.

The IMF mission is in Islamabad for the last five days to conclude the deal for a three-year financial support package totaling about $6.5 billion.

The government and the Fund shared views on growth target and policy adjustments to maintain the growth momentum. The planning Commission also briefed the IMF mission on planning process and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh said that meetings with the IMF were moving on right direction. But the sources said that both the sides had divergent views on macroeconomic framework projections and exchange rate and interest rate policies.

Shaikh said the agreement with the IMF will have positive implications for the economy. It will improve foreign investor confidence in the country’s economy. He also said that the government is committed to a policy of fiscal discipline.

Analysts said the currency market is calm, but the signing of the IMF programme will gave clues on exchange rate policy direction.

Many analysts expect the currency to remain trade in narrow ranges in the coming week.

Financial markets are unlikely to react negatively to the removal of the central bank’s governor from his job, they said.

“Investors want to know who will be the SBP governor Tariq Bajwa’s replacement, and how that will affect the direction of the financial, exchange rate and monetary policy,” an analyst said.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves declined to $15.742 billion during the week ended April 26 from $15.994 billion in previous week.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan fell by $219 million to $8.805 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments. The commercial bank’s reserves also dropped to $6.937 billion from $6.970 billion.