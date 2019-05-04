Nurses strike enters fifth day

NAWABSHAH: The young nurses of the Peoples Medical College Hospital continued their strike for the consecutive fifth day making the condition of the indoor patients miserable as the paramedical staff refused to attend them.

The nurses boycotted the wards and OPDs of the government hospitals but continued to work in the emergency sections. President Young Nurses Association Ayesha Zafar said Sindh government is usurping the rights of the nursing staff. She condemned baton charge on the protesting nurses at Karachi.

The nursing staff is demanding service structure, health allowance and Rs.25,000 scholarship to the student nurses. They vowed to continue with the strike till the acceptance of their demands.