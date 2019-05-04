Doctors’ strike irks hundreds of patients

Rawalpindi: Doctors continued their strike at outpatients departments of almost all public sector hospitals of the Punjab province including the three teaching hospitals here in town against the Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Act, the government is planning to implement in hospitals across the province.

Working at the OPDs of Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital remained interrupted for the third consecutive day, on Saturday that irked hundreds of poor patients visiting OPD particularly those belonging to city outskirts or far-flung areas.

Vice Chancellor at Rawalpindi Medical University and Chief Allied Hospitals Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar, however held a meeting to devise a strategy to overcome problem of unavailability of young doctors at the OPDs at the three allied hospitals.

We have decided that every department would convince a certain number of postgraduate trainees attached with it to serve in the OPDs to accommodate poor patients and all professors along with associate professors, assistant professors and senior registrars should give maximum possible time in OPDs to accommodate patients, said Professor Umar while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

Also we have asked the medical officers employed at the allied hospitals to serve in OPDs instead of giving extra time in wards, he said.

Our correspondent adds: Meanwhile in Faisalabad, the strike of young doctors, nurses and paramedics of Civil Hospital and Allied Hospital entered the third day on Saturday.

After closing the OPDs, the young doctors and paramedics gathered outside the hospitals and staged demonstrations. They chanted slogans against the government for enactment of the MTI Act, which they termed a black law. They vowed to continue their tough resistance against the MTI Act. Meanwhile, Young Doctors Association (YDA) president Dr Adnan gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the government to withdraw the MTI Act, failing which they would go on strike for an indefinite period.