Shahbaz takes on proponents of ‘State of Madina’

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, on Saturday criticised the hike in petroleum prices, saying that the proponents of State of Medina event didn’t care for Ramazan.

According to Geo News, the PML-N leader said the Rs9 increase in the price of petrol is inhuman and that increasing the prices before the month of Ramazan is an injustice to the public.

“The government has shown its incompetence and placed the burden of it on the public. Those who keep speaking about the State of Madina did not even care about the month of Ramazan,” Shahbaz said, adding that the government has burdened the public in the month of blessings.

“Because of this incompetent government, the running of the household of the poor, businesses and the governance of the country has come to a halt. This is a failed attempt by the government to cover up the Rs450 billion deficit,” Shahbaz said.

Meanwhile, the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the country was being governed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Petrol is costly, gas and electricity are too, because the minister himself is from the IMF,” she said in a statement.

The PML-N spokesperson said that after the minister, the governor of State Bank and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman would also be from the IMF.