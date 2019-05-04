Quaid-i-Azam was a cancer patient, says Imran

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is remembered and revered by the people of Pakistan as he created a homeland for them through his untiring efforts.

Addressing a function here on Saturday, he said the Quaid was a very successful lawyer and he did not need joining politics. But he struggled for 40 years to win independence for the Muslims of Subcontinent. He even didn’t disclose it that he was suffering from cancer, lest the enemy create hurdles and delay the process of creation of Pakistan.

The premier said the Quaid-i-Azam would be remembered by the people of Pakistan forever for establishing an independent country for them.