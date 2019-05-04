Punjab governor signs LG Act

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has signed the Punjab Local Government Act 2019. The governor said the new system would protect every penny of the nation and the accountability of the local bodies’ representatives would also be ensured.

He said ensuring service delivery at the doorstep of the people was an integral part of the manifesto of PTI. Unlike previous governments, who gave so called powers to the local bodies, the incumbent government has actually depicted the aspirations of the people by devolving powers at grass root level. Assuring the confidence in the step, he said, it justifies Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of strengthening common people.

According to details, the newly passed local bodies system will consist of two steps under which there would be municipal and Mohalla councils in the cities, whereas there will be tehsil and village councils in the rural areas.

While signing the bill, the governor Punjab said it was for the first time in the history of Punjab that such empowered system of local bodies had been introduced under which approximately Rs40billion would be spent to sort out the basic issues of people. Furthermore, it has also been decided by the local bodies officials that where the said money would be spent.

He said Prime Minister Imran khan was practically implementing his vision of empowering the ordinary people in its true sense. He further said the newly introduced local bodies system would not only strengthen people but it would also strengthen democracy.