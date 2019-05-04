close
Sun May 05, 2019
May 5, 2019

Sindh has better tax collection record: Murad

Top Story

 
May 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the provincial governments ended in Islamabad on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said: “The IMF team met separately with the finance adviser. The finance adviser admitted there has been pressure on the provinces because of the low tax collection.” According to Geo News, he said the provincial governments have informed the IMF that provinces have a better tax collection record. He said Sindh has a higher tax collection rate.

The chief minister said the federal government has to work on its tax collecting method.

“We have to work on the shortcomings of our economy, only then we will be able to make things better,” Murad Ali Shah added. On Wednesday, Pakistan and the IMF held an important meeting in the federal capital. Murad Ali Shah attended the meeting in the capacity of finance minister of Sindh.

After the meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra said the meeting was positive. He said all the matters must be resolved with the IMF and Pakistan must move forward quickly. He said finalisation of the IMF programme will end uncertainty.

