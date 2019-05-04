Curse on those asking for and giving NRO: Abbasi

NAROWAL: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said the incumbent government has made the country a colony of the IMF.

He said both the people asking for and the people giving an NRO are cursed.

Addressing a conference at the Punjab Sports Gymnasium here, he said the PTI might complete its five-year tenure, but people won’t tolerate it. He said: “Those who are asking him [Imran Khan] for an NRO are cursed and those giving the NRO are also cursed.”

On accountability, he said a minister of Prime Minister Imran Khan stole money and fled, while another has been accused by the prime minister himself of gas theft. “I am saying Imran Khan should do accountability and we will also conduct his accountability. We want accountability in the country. The biggest tax thief in the country is Imran Khan.”

He said: “Our stance is one that has been taken by Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. In the first eight months of government, inflation has doubled and it is a gift from the government to the people of Pakistan.” He said Shahbaz Sharif would return home in 10 to 15 days.

Abbasi was also critical of decisions to remove the finance minister, the FBR chairman and the State Bank of Pakistan governor. He said all intuitions need to stay within their constitutional limits and work for the betterment of people. He warned that Imran Khan is on a path to destruction. If things continued this way, politics would be left behind and the people of Pakistan would come forward. “Then there will be a danger once again of dictatorship in the country.”

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said terrorism is a collective issue and if “we want to take Pakistan forward, we need to eradicate terrorism from the grassroots level”.

Speaking to the Geo News before the conference, he said: “Today we are laying the foundation of the International Islamic Institute of Peace. Our aim is to promote dialogue, religion and culture between countries at the international level. There are two main objectives of the conference.”

He said: “A year ago, a radical youngster attacked me. We want to send a message of peace through this conference with the help of political leaders and religious scholars. Terrorism is a collective issue and if we want to take Pakistan forward we need to completely eliminate it from the grassroots level.”

“This will be an international level institute which will have three departments. The first department will focus on religious harmony, the second on culture to promote dialogue and the third on documenting the loss Pakistan has faced as a result of the war against terrorism,” he said.