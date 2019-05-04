Freestyle skier Rolland ‘making progress’ after pelvis surgery

PARIS: French freestyle skier Kevin Rolland, an Olympic bronze medal winner in 2014, is “stable and making progress” after undergoing surgery on his pelvis, the Grenoble Central University Hospital said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old went under the knife on Friday after being taken to hospital on Tuesday in serious condition following a fall. The 2009 world champion, who won the X-Games in 2016, missed the medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics last year but bagged silver at the world championships in February.