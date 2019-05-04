close
Sun May 05, 2019
May 5, 2019

Cyclone forces rescheduling of ongoing Pak U16 series against BD

May 5, 2019

KARACHI: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revised the schedule for the ongoing series of the Pakistan Under-16 team against Bangladesh due to Cyclone Fani.

Fani is one of the biggest storms to hit the Indian sub-continent in decades.

The second three-dayer, which was to be played from May 5-7 in Khulna, will now be played from May 6-8, and the first and second 50-over matches will be played on May 11 and 13 respectively.

The last 50-over match in Khulna has remained unaffected, and will be held on May 15. Bangladesh won the first three-day match in Fatullah by five wickets.

