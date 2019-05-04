Hebert’s back nine 28 seizes China Open lead

SHENZHEN: Benjamin Hebert of France carded a “crazy” back nine in 28 shots on Saturday to seize control of the 25th Volvo China Open in Shenzhen as overnight leader Wu Ashun wobbled.

The Frenchman, who had started on nine-under after his first two rounds, seemed out of sorts as he reached the turn in level par for the day after a bogey at the ninth and was six shots adrift of Wu.

But three birdies in the next four holes moved him up the leaderboard before a spectacular birdie, birdie, eagle, birdie finish saw him open a three-stroke advantage at Genzon Golf Club in Shenzhen.

The best-of-the-week round of eight-under 64 took the 32-year-old to 17-under par for the tournament.

Finland’s Mikko Korhonen, who shot 65, and last week’s Morocco winner Jorge Campillo (68) are sharing second on 14-under.